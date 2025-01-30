Mumbai: Oscar-nominated live-action short film Anuja will be released on Netflix February 5, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Directed by Adam J Graves, the short is billed as a hopeful and heartfelt tale of resilience, love, and opportunity amidst hardship.

Anuja has Hollywood star-writer Mindy Kaling on board as producer, with two-time Oscar winner Guneet Monga and superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas attached as executive producers.

Kaling expressed gratitude to Netflix for showcasing the movie on their platform.

“It is a dream come true to have Anuja on Netflix, where it can be seen by the worldwide audience it deserves. I’m so grateful to Bela Bajaria and Netflix India for seeing what I saw in this beautiful short film,” the actor-producer said in a statement.

Graves, who has also produced Anuja with wife Suchitra Mattai, said they are happy about the release of their movie.

“Suchitra and I are incredibly grateful that ‘Anuja’ has found a home on Netflix. This story of hope was brought to life through collaboration with so many talented and passionate people. We are thrilled that the results of our collective dedication can finally be enjoyed by audiences around the world,” he added.

In the live-action short film category at the upcoming 97th Academy Awards, Anuja will compete with A Lien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent.

Anuja is produced in collaboration with the Salaam Baalak Trust (SBT), a nonprofit founded by filmmaker Mira Nair’s family in support of street and working children, alongside Shine Global, and Krushan Naik Films.

PTI