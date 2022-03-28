Seoul: K-pop superband BTS members Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jimin made a surprise appearance during the 94th Academy Awards to celebrate some of their favourite Pixar and Disney movies, including Oscar winner ‘Coco’ and the Will Smith-starring live-action ‘Aladdin’.

Jimin cited ‘Coco’ as one of his favorites, to which RM added, “It’s a real masterpiece. I watched it three times and I cried a lot,” reports ‘Variety’.

“Truly, Pixar is unbelievable,” V said.

“Disney movies stimulate emotion well,” Jin added.

While RM said he did not cry watching ‘Coco’, he did give a shout-out to Smith for the live-action ‘Aladdin’ that grossed more than $1 billion worldwide in 2019.

Added J-Hope, “I really liked ‘Aladdin.'”

BTS’ appearance came during the Oscar telecast after Disney won a couple prizes at the ceremony.

The live-action ‘Cruella’ took home the Oscar for costume design, while ‘Encanto’ was awarded best animated feature. BTS favourite ‘Coco’ won two Oscars at the 2018 ceremony, including animated feature and original song for ‘Remember Be’.