Nayagarh: Even as the Special Investigation Team is investigating the Pari murder case in Nayagarh district, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has started its probe into the case Thursday. Meanwhile, the main accused, Babuli Nayak, has broken his silence and pleaded his innocence.

According to chairperson of the OSCPCR, Sandhyabati Pradhan, it is suspected that Pari might have been murdered for sacrificial purpose or other reasons.

The chairperson of the OSCPCR visited the place where Pari’s mortal remains had been recovered. She also inquired some of the villagers and questioned the main accused Babuli Nayak.

On the other hand, a video of Pari singing a song before her murder is going viral on social media. Her handwriting and sums worked out by her in notebooks have also gone viral.

Her mother Soudamini said, Pari used to practice national anthem before January 26. She had done its video.

“Pari was doing well in studies. She used to be active in play. Her death has left us in shock,” her mother bemoaned.

On the other hand, the main accused, Babuli Nayak, told media he is innocent. “I am neither into ganja and brown sugar smuggling nor was involved in human organ trafficking as alleged against me,” he pleaded.

He also asserted that minister Arun Sahu is not involved in the case but he is unnecessarily being dragged into it.

Babuli said,” The case should be investigated properly and the guilty punished. I welcome the SIT probe and am cooperating with it. If I am guilty, let me be arrested. I am in the village. If I am found guilty, I will surrender.”

OSCPCR chief said Pari’s murder is a shocking and a deplorable incident. “We will talk to SIT which will be made a party. We are preparing a report which will be submitted to the government. It is suspected that Pari might have been murdered for sacrificial purpose or other reasons,” Pradhan said.

PNN