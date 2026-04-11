Koraput: An OSRTC bus met with an accident at Sunki ghat under Pottangi block in Koraput district, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The Volvo bus (OD02DE5446) was travelling from Bhawanipatna to Visakhapatnam when the accident occurred around 2 a.m. near Panasamanagudi village, about 3 km from Sunki police station.

According to reports, the bus veered off a sharp curve and plunged nearly 40 feet off the highway before overturning. Passengers were thrown inside the vehicle, while one person was trapped underneath the bus.

The deceased was identified as Jambab Bihari of Balagaon village under Kalampur block in Kalahandi district. He was taken to the Pottangi Community Health Centre in critical condition, where he was declared dead.

Four critically injured passengers were shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital after initial treatment, while two others were taken to Visakhapatnam through private arrangements.

A passenger, Bhagirathi Bag, who was seated in the front row, said no truck had hit the bus and alleged that the driver may have dozed off, leading to the accident.

Police reached the spot after being informed. With the help of fire services personnel, all passengers were rescued and shifted to nearby health centres. An investigation is underway, officials said.