Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) has started operating buses on 43 routes in category A districts in the state from Tuesday.

Public transport by inter-district and intra-district buses have been made operational only with seating capacity in category A districts. The government has lifted the weekly shutdown and allowed public transport in category A districts.

As many as 20 districts are listed under Category A district where the test positivity rate is less than five per cent.

OSRTC CMD Diptesh Kumar Patnaik has urged the public to maintain social distance and not to crowd the buses.

Wearing a mask will be mandatory when travelling on the OSRTC bus. These buses will run from 16 depots of the State Corporation.

No passengers will be allowed to stand. Disinfection and sanitisation will be done by OSRTC, the Patnaik said.

UNI