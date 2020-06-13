Bhubaneswar: Informing about the present scenario in the state run bus service, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said that losses are mounting and the state can’t take it anymore.

“We are incurring losses as our buses are not getting passengers. We can no longer bear the losses. In the coming days, we are going to stop the bus service,” Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said.

“After the lockdown restrictions were eased, OSRTC buses have started plying on 66 routes. Of them, we are not getting passengers in as many as 20 routes. Buses plying on these routes are getting two to three or maximum five passengers,” he added.

Regarding interstate bus services, the Minister said, “No decision has so far been taken in this regard. We have not even talked to other states”.

“Nor have we convened any meeting regarding the plying of bus on the occasion of Rath Yatra. It has been a normal practice to have two meetings prior to this annual mega event. But this year is an exception and no such meetings have been held as yet. The department will act in accordance with the government’s direction,” he added.

