Bhubaneswar: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for several posts under the Combined Police Service Exam 2020.

There are vacancies of around 104 posts such as Sub-Inspector of Police, Station Officer (Fire Service) and Assistant Jailor on contractual basis under Home Department of Odisha Government. Out of the total 104 posts, 47 vacancies are available for Sub-Inspector of Police, 13 vacancies for Station Officer (Fire Service) and 44 vacancies for Assistant Jailor.

However, specially disabled candidates can’t apply for all the above posts. For the post Station Officer (Fire Service) students who have graduated in science and engineering discipline are only allowed to apply. Candidates from sports and NCC background will be given special weightage mark.

Candidates can apply for OSSC Combined Police Service Exam 2020 on the official website of OSSC i.e. ossc.gov.in on or before September 25, 2020.

