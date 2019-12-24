Cuttack: The Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) is all set to organise its 38th state-level children’s festival at Sahid Bhawan here from December 27 to 29.

The OSSTA will organise a variety of competitions among the children to bring out their hidden talent.

“We have been organising the children’s festival to identify and recognise the hidden talent among children. This festival has become popular among students and teachers across the state,” said OSSTA secretary Prakash Chandra Mohanty at a press conference here Tuesday.

According to Mohanty, children who have secured first positions in various district-level competitions are eligible to participate in the state-level festival.

“The OSSTA will felicitate top four students in each category of the competitions. Besides, all participants will be provided with certificates. This apart, some teachers will be felicitated on the basis of their dedication and efficiency,” Mohanty said.

The OSSTA will host a study tour for all the winners in the children’s festival December 30. Several ministers, MLAs, social activists, educationists, singers, actors and child artistes are scheduled to participate in the event, Mohanty added.

Among others, OSSTA president Binod Bihari Panigrahi, working president Satyanarayan Tripathy, treasurer Premanand Jena and joint secretary Akhaya Kumar Mishra were present at the press conference.