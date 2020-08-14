Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Transport Authority (OSTA) had suspended delivery of Learning License (LL) and Driving License (DL) for four months owing to the COVI-19 pandemic.

However, the authority Friday resumed the service again with some revised guidelines.

People are now allowed to visit Regional Transport Office (RTO) across the state to avail their DL and LL services.

The State Transport Authority in a letter issued necessary instructions to all RTOs, Additional RTO (ARTOs) of Barbil and Rairangpur and Khurdha ARTO for resumption of the services.

Following are the directions mentioned in the letter:

All RTOs are authourised to allow the persons/applicants who have appointments for the DL/LL & VAHAN services may enter the office premises under jurisdiction. To maintain the uniformity of slot durations, all RTOs are directed to a fix slot duration of half an hour for DL/LL services. Moreover, the per slot quota and no. of slots for the DL/LL services may be decided & fixed as per the infrastructure and volume of applications of each office. All RTOs are authorised to allow persons to avail RC related services like transfer of ownership, renewal of RC and fitness certificate etc.

In the letter, all the RTOs have been directed to take special cares regarding social distancing, sanitation drives and wearing of masks in the premises of RTO office while delivering the service. Persons without masks will not be allowed to enter the offices, read the letter.

Notably, earlier in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the General Administration and Public Grievance Department had banned entry of outsiders in government offices until August 31.

PNN