Chhatrapur: A woman has sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu once again, for justice after repeatedly facing social boycott and harassment by influential persons of her village at Jhara Padar under Ganjam police station limits.

H Sabitri Reddy has sent a petition to Rashtrapati Bhavan seeking protection of her fundamental rights. A report on the incident was published in ‘Orissa Post’ January 15 this year. According to the complaint, the village committee had fined Sabitri’s mentally challenged husband Rs 15,000 following a dispute with the villagers for some reason.

When they failed to pay the fine, Sabitri and the family of her brother, N. Asanta Reddy, who assisted her in her tough times, were illegally subjected to a social boycott. Their lives became miserable as they were denied grocery supplies from the village shops and their children were deprived of schooling. Due to the inaction of the local administration, Sabitri had written a letter to the President last October.

Following directions from the President, the Chhatrapur Sub-Collector, SDPO, and tehsildar arrived at the village and lifted the boycott January 12 this year. However, since no strict action was taken by the administration and police, the culprits grew bolder.

They once again started subjecting Sabitri’s fam ily to mental harassment, social boycott, pushing her family in to fear and insecurity. Seeing the apathy of the local administration, Sabitri has urged the President once again to direct the state government and the police to take immediate and strict action against the culprits.

Furthermore, she has earnestly requested that her permanent police protection be provided to safeguard the lives and dignity of her family members. Previously, taking serious note of this inhumane incident, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi had directed the Superintendent of Police (SP), Ganjam, last March to conduct an immediate investigation.

According to the case no. 207/18/5/2026 issued by the NHRC, the authorities were asked to involve the victim, conduct a proper investigation into the matter within the next 4 weeks, and intimate them regarding the steps taken.