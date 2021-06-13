Bhubaneswar: Raja festival is synonymous with varieties of cakes (pithas). Keeping this in view, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Sunday launched a special programme named ‘Pitha on Wheels’.

According to OTDC sources, different kinds of pithas such as ‘Poda Pitha’, ‘Manda’, ‘Kakara’, ‘Arisha’, ‘Chakuli’ and ‘Chandrakala’ have been made available on ‘Pitha on Wheels’ (kiosks on wheels). These vehicles selling traditional cakes have been stationed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

In Bhubaneswar, OTDC’s moving kiosks will be available at six places namely Master Canteen Square, Khandagiri Square, CRP Square, Patia Square, Chandrasekharpur Square and Rupali Square. They will remain open from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Apart from ‘pithas’, masks manufactured by SHGs will also be on sale at the ‘Pitha on Wheels’ vehicles.

Besides, one can have the delicacies ordered directly from the Pantha Nivas counters in the mentioned three cities. OTDC sources added that OTDC had earned Rs 11 lakh from selling ‘pithas’ last year. OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra inaugurated ‘Pitha on Wheels’ this year.

