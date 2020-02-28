Bhubaneswar: After launching the destination wedding package last year to boost tourist footfall in the state, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) Thursday launched international tour package to woo tourists and people of the state.

Under this programme called ‘Time to Go Global with OTDC’ the corporation is giving special package to domestic and foreign tourists to travel to exotic locations such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Dubai at pocket-friendly prices.

The package include airfare, visa fee, travel insurance, accommodation in 3-star hotel, breakfast, dinner entry fee at tourist destination sites, et al. The package is for four days and three nights.

For Thailand the pocket pinch is Rs 24,990, for Malaysia it is Rs 29,990, for Singapore the package comes for Rs 39,990, for Indonesia and Bali the pocket pinch is Rs 34,990 and for Dubai the package comes for Rs 53,990.

OTDC chairperson Shreemayee Mishra said people of the state as well as tourists from outside could take advantage of the travel package. She said that the package rate is affordable for the people of the state and foreign tourists. OTDC MD Hemakant Say said OTDC had successfully managed to attract large number of tourists during the two-month Eco Retreat festival which saw more than 76 per cent booking during the Konark fest, he said.

In the last 35 different festivals in the state, OTDC had created mark for Odisha by advertising its art, culture and cuisine.

The OTDC is also working for two big sporting events in the city, Khelo India University Games and All India Forest Games, as transport provider and accommodation services provider.

Last year, an agreement was signed between OTDC and online booking sites. In the last two months, booking worth Rs 80 lakh have been made online. OTDC operates sightseeing tours from all important Panthanibas hotels in the state to nearest tourist locations.