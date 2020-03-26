Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure sufficient beds for suspected coronavirus infected persons in capital city of Bhubaneswar, the state government has declared nine hostels of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) as quarantine facilities.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued necessary order in this regard. Hostels – 1,2,3,5,6,7,8,10 and 11 along with GJ Complex of the OUAT have been declared as quarantine facilities with immediate effect.

“After getting order from BMC, we have started preparation to ensure all basic services at the hostels so that they can be used as quarantine facilities,” said an official of OUAT.

The BMC had already announced quarantine facility in nine hotels in the capital city for people coming from abroad and need to undergo 14 days quarantine.

The ‘pay and use’ quarantine facility has been created at Hotel Kamala Inn at Mancheswar, the Urban Park at Kharavel Nagar, Ginger at Jaydev Vihar, Empires at Sahid Nagar and Kalinga Ashoka at Kalpana Square, Bari International at Nayapalli, Hotel Kalinga at Bapuji Nagar, Bhinna Sakala at Chandrasekharpur and Dream Villa Resorts at Nandankanan.