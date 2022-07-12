Bhawanipatna/Golamunda: Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case was found wandering carefree and participating in Bahuda Yatra festival like a common man at Mahaling village in Kalahandi district Saturday after he was granted conditional bail by the Orissa High Court Friday. Gobinda’s participation in the Bahuda Yatra has not gone down well with the victim’s family members who feared that the accused might try to influence the witnesses and demanded his immediate arrest. He was released from Kantabanji jail July 9 after being granted interim bail for 14 days. He will surrender at Kantabanji ADJ’s court after completion of the bail period.

The court has granted him conditional bail for the treatment of his ailing wife and daughter on eight conditions and two bail bonds of Rs 50,000 each. Earlier, Sahu had requested the court for bail citing the ill health of his wife and daughter. Notably, Mamita Meher, a 26-year-old teacher of Sunshine English Medium School at Mahaling in Kalahandi, was missing for days. Subsequently, her charred body was found buried at an under-construction stadium near the school.