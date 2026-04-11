Puri: The counting of ornaments in the outer Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath Temple continued for the fourth day, Saturday, officials said.

The process, which began earlier this week, is likely to be completed Saturday, with nearly 80–90% of the ornaments in the outer treasury already counted and documented.

On the third day Friday, the counting was carried out for about 7 hours and 10 minutes, from 11:28 a.m. to 6:38 p.m. Officials said most of the work in the outer treasury has been completed.

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Shree Jagannath Temple Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said the process involves counting ornaments along with photography, videography, 3D mapping and e-cataloguing, which is taking time.

After completion of the outer Ratna Bhandar inventory, ornaments received through donations will also be counted.

If the ongoing process concludes Saturday, the counting of ornaments in the inner Ratna Bhandar is likely to begin April 13.

The counting work will remain suspended Sunday in view of the heavy rush of devotees, while darshan inside the temple will continue as usual, officials said.