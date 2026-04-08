Puri: The inventory and verification of ornaments of the Ratna Bhandar at the Jagannath Temple began Monday, with a special team entering the shrine.

The process marks the second phase of the inventory of Lord Jagannath’s treasury. Justice Biswanath Rath and Shree Jagannath Temple’s chief administrator, Arabinda Padhee, were among those present.

The exercise is being carried out in the presence of officials, including the district collector, superintendent of police, authorised servitors, RBI officials, as well as temple functionaries, jewellers and a geologist.

Ornaments used to adorn the deities during rituals such as Suna Besha and Rajarajeshwar Besha are being counted and verified.

The counting will continue till April 11 and will resume April 13 and from April 16 to 18. During the process, devotees will not be allowed darshan from near the inner barricade but can have darshan from the outer barricade.

Officials said further dates for the exercise will be announced later. The counting of ornaments in the outer treasury is expected to take more time due to the large number of gold ornaments stored there.

The process will also include 3D mapping, photography and videography of the ornaments. After verification, the ornaments will be handed over to the temple servitors concerned.