Los Angeles: Producer Brian Grazer is developing an anthology series based on Malcolm Gladwell’s bestseller Outliers. The first season of the series will have White House infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci in focus. According to Variety, the series, set at ‘HBO Max’, will be part historical drama, part biopic. No doubt Anthony Fauci is the man of the moment in Washington and the United States (US)

Each season will profile individuals through the unique Outliers lens. The series will look at the specific historical situation which led to their indelible imprint on society. Also it will delve on what ultimately makes these people stand out.

Focus on Fauci

The debut season will focus on Fauci. He is the pioneer and leading expert in the field of immunology. Fauci has become a national sensation as the lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Producers of the series

Greg Walker of Titans fame has been tapped to write and showrun the series. Grazer will executive produce the series via his ‘Imagine Television Studios’ with his business partner Ron Howard. CBS Television Studios is co-producing the series.

Recently, Hollywood star Brad Pitt impersonated Fauci in a Saturday Night Live At Home episode. The happened after Fauci expressed his desire to see the actor portray him on the late-night sketch comedy show.