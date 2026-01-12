Berhampur: Two class 10 students and an employee of a government-aided school in Odisha’s Ganjam district sustained injuries when a group of outsiders allegedly attacked them on the premises of the institute during the recess Monday, police said.

Teachers of the Maa Narayani High School on the outskirts of Berhampur city admitted the injured to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, and their condition stated to be critical, sources said.

Debendra Behera, block education officer (BEO) Rangeilunda also went to the spot for an inquiry.

During preliminary inquiry, the school authorities found that a group of four armed teenagers entered the campus during the recess after attacking the school peon when he tried to prevent their entry. The school peon Santosh Mandal also suffered injuries.

The outsiders then attacked a class 10 student with an iron road and threw stones. Another pupil of the same class who was present there was also injured in stone throwing, a school teacher said, adding that the four fled soon after.

“They might have entered the school targeting the first student they attacked,” said Behera.

Though the cause behind the incident was not known immediately, they might have attacked him because of a quarrel earlier, he suspected.

The BEO has directed the school headmistress to lodge an FIR in the police station.

Police said they are probing into the incident, though the school authorities did not file an official complaint.