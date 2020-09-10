Chhatrapur: Even though the rate of COVID infection in Ganjam has slowed down, the threat of coronavirus in the district has not been completely blunted. It is seen that people are found fearlessly moving in hordes. Safety guidelines have been thrown to winds, posing threat to their lives.

In a major decision, the district administration has denied entry of outside passengers to the district without wearing masks.

“Precaution is very vital in Ganjam district,” Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange urged the people. Through a video conference Wednesday, the Collector congratulated all officials for successful COVID management.

“The COVID management is to be maintained in the same manner so as to ward off infections. The management will be made stricter for six months in rural pockets. Passengers in auto-rickshaws and buses are not wearing masks. This will create critical situation through cross-matching of infection.

Buses and auto-rickshaws will be denied entry into the districts if passengers do not wear masks. Raids will be conducted. Action will be taken against the owners of buses and auto-rickshaws if they are found allowing passengers without carrying masks. Awareness will be created through posters,” he said.

“Passengers must wear face masks while travelling in auto-rickshaws and buses. Also a limit on the number of passengers must be followed. Drivers of vehicles have to ensure it. Otherwise action will be initiated against the owners of vehicles,” Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange tweeted.

In another tweet, Kulange said that door-to-door ‘Oxygen Checking Campaign’ has been started in all blocks, NACs and municipality areas of the district.

“Our frontline COVID warriors are ensuring early detection and timely referral of suspected cases from the field,” he informed. The campaign will continue till September 14, it was learnt.

The campaign is necessary to monitor SpO2 levels of all residents. SpO2 is known as oxygen saturation level. It is a measurement of the amount of oxygen carrying hemoglobin in the blood compared to the amount of hemoglobin not carrying oxygen. The SpO2 of a healthy person should be between 94 per cent and 100 per cent.

To ensure work for people, he asked all BDOs to properly execute MGNREGS work.

PNN