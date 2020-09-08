Bhubaneswar: Odisha health department Tuesday said that 2,787 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and are being discharged. With this, total recoveries in the state has touched 1,02,185.

Out of the 2,787 persons, 1145 are from Khordha, 230 from Cuttack, 192 from Puri, 153 from Mayurbhanj, 115 from Ganjam, 78 from Balasore, 76 from Keonjhar, 75 from Bargarh, 68 from Jajpur, 68 from Koraput, 64 from Jagatsinghpur, 62 from Sambalpur, 54 from Bhadrak, 50 from Jharsuguda, 45 from Nabarangpur, 41 from Malkangiri, 36 from Sonepur, 35 from Dhenkanal, 28 from Bolangir, 28 from Kandhamal, 25 from Nuapada, 23 from Sundargarh, 18 from Kalahandi, 18 from Rayagada, 17 from Gajapati, 15 from Kendrapara, 12 from Nayagarh, nine from Angul and seven from Boudh.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,31,382 with the detection of 3,490 new cases, while 13 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 569.

As many as 2,094 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,396 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 41,275samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 21.84 lakh.