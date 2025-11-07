Kolkata: More than 2.72 crore enumeration forms have been distributed among the voters in the first four days of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in West Bengal.

The exercise began in West Bengal Tuesday.

However, sources in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said the figure of over 2.72 crore is recorded till 4 pm Friday, and the final number for the day will be updated later.

As per the records available, a total of 1,19,715 applications for Booth-Level Agents (BLAs), including BLA-1 and BLA-2, have been received by the CEO’s office. Out of the 1,19,715 applications, 1,18,659 are for BLA-2s and 1,056 are for BLA-1s.

A BLA-1 represents his or her political party for an Assembly constituency, while a BLA-2 represents the political party concerned for a polling booth.

As per records, of the total 1,19,715 applications received by the CEO’s office so far, the maximum were from the BJP at 40,180, including 38,842 for the BLA-2s and 338 for BLA-1s.

Trinamool Congress is in the second slot with 39,097 BLA applications, including 38,934 for BLA-2s and 163 for BLA-1s.

The CPI(M) is in third position with 30,924 BLA applications, including 30,724 for BLA-2s and 200 for BLA-1s.

The Congress has filed 8,258 BLA applications so far, which include 8,046 for BLA-2s and 212 for BLA-1s.

The total number of electors in West Bengal as per the electoral roll as October 27, is 7,66,37,529.

Voters whose names or their parents’ names figured in the electoral list in 2002, the last time SIR was conducted in West Bengal, will have to include details in the enumeration forms and submit them.

These voters will not have to submit any other supporting documents to retain their names in the electoral roll. The last SIR in West Bengal was conducted in 2002.

Voters whose names or their parents’ names were not in the 2002 voter list will have to submit any of the 11 documents specified by the Commission to retain their names in the electoral rolls.