New Delhi: More than 30 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 March 15. It was the highest number of COVID-19 vaccination in a day so far. It took the total number of vaccine doses administered in India to 3,29,47,432, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday. The COVID-19 vaccination of beneficiaries aged over 60 has crossed one crore within 15 days, the Health Ministry said.

Of the total 30,39,394 doses given in a span of 24 hours March 15, day-59 of the vaccination drive, 26,27,099 beneficiaries have been administered the first dose across 42,919 sessions and 4,12,295 individuals have been given the second dose, according to the data compiled at 7.00am. The 26,27,099 beneficiaries include 19,77,175 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 4,24,713 individuals aged 45-60 years with comorbidities.

A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till Tuesday 7.00am. These include 74,46,983 healthcare workers (HCWs) who were administered the first dose and 44,58,616 HCWs who were given the second dose. Also 74,74,406 frontline workers (FLWs) have received the first dose and 14,09,332 the second dose.

The ministry also said that Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID-19 daily new cases. These stated have registered 79.73 per cent of the new cases that have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. A total of 24,492 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana, the ministry said. Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over the last one month. “Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.57 per cent of India’s total active cases,” the ministry said.

Sixteen states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.