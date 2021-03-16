New Delhi: India recorded 24,492 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It means that India have now registered more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row. The new cases took the infection tally past 1.14 crore, the Union Health Ministry said Tuesday on its website.

The total COVID-19 cases in India rose to 1,14,09,831. The death toll increased to 1,58,856, with 131 fresh fatalities, the ministry’s updated data said.

Registering a spike in cases for the sixth day in a row, the active caseload has increased to 2,23,432. It now comprises 1.96 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has further dropped to 96.65 per cent, it said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,27,543. The case fatality rate dropped to 1.39 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark August 7 last year, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh on 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,82,80,763 samples have been tested till March 15, with 8,73,350 samples tested Monday.

Out of the 131 new fatalities, 48 deaths were reported from Maharashtra, 27 from Punjab and 11 from Kerala. Maharashtra tops the death tally with 52,909 fatalities. Other stated that have have high fatality rate are Tamil Nadu (12,551), Karnataka (12,397), Delhi (10,944), West Bengal (10,295), Uttar Pradesh (8,748) and Andhra Pradesh (7,185).

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR,” the ministry said on its website.