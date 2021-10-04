New Delhi: Names of several Indian businessmen, celebrities and politicians have been revealed in an unprecedented leak of ‘Pandora Papers’. As many as 380 Indians are on the list of the global elite who have been exposed for ringfencing their wealth through shadowy financial transactions and using offshore tax havens to hide assets worth millions of dollars.

The treasure trove of nearly 11.9 million confidential files has been obtained by a global network of reporters and publication houses called the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The names of famous Indians such as Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Ambnai, Nirav Modi’s sister and Biocon promoter Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s husband are in the list.

On the other hand, as many as 700 Pakistanis, including members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, have been named in the leaked documents.