Kiev: As Russia continues its war against Ukraine, more than 3,800 people were evacuated in the last 24 hours via “green corridors” from various cities, a government official in Kiev said.

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, 2,000 Mariupol citizens managed to leave in their own cars along the “green corridor” Thursday and they are currently in Zaporizhzhya, where they are being treated, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

Tymoshenko said that some cars are still on the road and a temporary aid station has been set up in Berdyansk.

On Friday, people who will walk from Mariupol have to reach Mangush, where they will be taken by bus to Berdyansk, and then to Zaporizhzhya, he added.

Meanwhile, 1,810 residents of Bucha, Vorzel, Gostomel, Borodyanka and Shevchenkiv also managed to escape safely.

Tymoshenko added that in Kiev, the authorities were able to deliver 40 tonnes of food and medicine to the settlements near which active ground fighting is taking place.

On Thursday, there were plans to open nine humanitarian corridors, including from Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city.

During the evacuation in the Kiev region, the Russian forces fired at a column of tanks, killing several police officers.