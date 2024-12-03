Bhubaneswar: Over 400 migrant workers from Odisha died outside the state in the last 10 years, the Assembly was informed Tuesday.

Replying to a question by BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said 403 migrant workers from Odisha died in other states between 2015 and November 27, 2024.

The highest number of 59 migrant workers from Ganjam district died while working outside the state during the period. It was followed by Kalahandi (39), Bolangir (35), Kandhamal (32) and Rayagada (28) districts.

Singkhuntia said the government issued 388 licenses to labour contractors under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act for the migration of 26,397 workers from Odisha in 2014.

In 2024, 883 such licenses were issued for the migration of 60,683 workers from Odisha, he said.

Singkhuntia said his government has set up a high-level task force led by Deputy CM KV Singh Deo to address the issue of distress migration.

The task force is functioning through the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, he said.

PTI