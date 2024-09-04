Bhubaneswar: A two-day skill development program focused on the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) in Odisha’s higher education concluded today at Dikshant Bhavan, Utkal University.

Organised by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, in collaboration with Utkal University, the event brought together over 500 academic administrators and college principals from across the state.

Vice-Chancellor Sabita Acharya, who attended as the chief guest, emphasised the transformative potential of NEP-2020 in creating a conducive educational environment that fosters skill development and holistic growth for students.

During the event, teachers and staff called for further discussions on the policy’s implementation after a special meeting with university vice-chancellors.

The program included expert presentations by noted academicians such as K Srinivas, K Biswal, NIEPA’s Planning and Development Director Kumar Suresh, Mona Khare, and Sudhanshu Bhushan. Discussions centred on the policy’s focus areas, including enhancing teacher training, reforming the examination system, improving early childhood education, and restructuring the education regulatory framework.

The valedictory session concluded with a vote of thanks by Utkal University CDC Director Nigamananda Das, who appreciated the active participation and collaborative efforts toward the successful implementation of NEP-2020.

PNN