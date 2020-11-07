Imphal: Over 92 per cent of the 1,33,136-strong electorate had cast their votes in by-polls to the four assembly seats in Manipur Saturday amid elaborate security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, election officials said, election officials said.

Manipur’s Joint Electoral Officer Karam Bono Singh said that there was no major untoward incident reported till the polling officially ended at 5 p.m.”Maintaining the social distancing and other Covid-19 protocols, the voters, specially the young and women electorates joined the voting queue in many places before opening the polling stations at 7 p.m.”

“The voting percentage might increase as many voters are in the queue at the closing time of 5 p.m. in several polling station areas,” Singh told IANS over phone.

Another election department official said that 1,33,136 voters, including 67,802 women, are eligible to vote at 203 polling stations in the bypolls to Lilong and Wangjing–Tentha seats in Thoubal district, Saitu in Kangpokpi, and Wangoi in Imphal West district.

The voters will decide the fate of 11 candidates in fray for the four assembly constituencies for which the bypolls were necessitated after sitting Congress legislators, elected in the 2017 elections, resigned from the Assembly and the party to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was elected unopposed from Singhat seat in Churachandpur district October 22 after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew his candidature.

The BJP has put up candidates in three of the four seats and is supporting an Independent candidate in Lilong seat, while the opposition Congress is in the fray in all four constituencies.

The Wangoi seat will witness a triangular contest between the National People’s Party (NPP), BJP, and the Congress. The NPP is an ally of the BJP-led government in Manipur.An Election Department official said: “Social distance among the electorate and officials, wearing of face masks and hand gloves, thermal screening, sanitisation of electronic voting machines have been ensured at each polling station.”

For voters above the age of 80, Covid-19 patients and quarantined voters can exercise their franchise through postal ballots.The counting of votes will be held November 10.

IANS