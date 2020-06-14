Bari: The construction of the long awaited Bari-Binjharpur road which started in 2002 to connect both the blocks in Jajpur district has still eluded the local people, despite expenses of over Rs 15 crore.

The ambitious Bari-Binjharpur road project included construction of a bridge on Chingudia rivulet near Ratalanga village. Unusual stretching of the project work has sparked resentment among local people.

Allegedly, the road construction project was left half way. Ratalanga villagers have been crossing the rivulet on a makeshift bamboo-bridge for past several years.

Hundreds of local commuters pass through this route every day. As the road is not in a motorable condition, accidents are caused frequently. Construction work of another bridge on the Balunga Patia river under this project has been completed in the meanwhile, locals said.

It is known that a blueprint for the Bari-Binjharpur road project was prepared way back in 1992. However, only a 10km stretch road has been completed including five other small and large bridges.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) have separately funded the project. Although, land acquisition disputes have cropped up at several points of time, the project has been delayed for a shady nexus between contract firm and unscrupulous district officials.

Indifferent attitude of local officials is allegedly another reason behind the delay. A stretch of concrete road at an estimated cost of Rs 50,00,000 was completed at Udaynathpur area. Spotting irregularities in the work, the Rural Development department has stopped the payment of bills.

On being contacted, DRDA Assistant Engineer Prakash Bal said, “The Bari-Binjharpur road project is being expedited, which may take more time. Some local people have resorted to approach the court of law over land disputes, thereby causing delay in construction work progress”.

