New Delhi: The problem of overcrowding in jails across the country continues to persist, reveals the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on prisons in India.

Overcrowding in jails was prevalent during 2015-2017 as the number of prison inmates grew by 7.4 per cent during the period, surpassing the 6.8 growth rate of jails’ capacity to lodge prisoners in them during the same period, said the report.

The NCRB report said a total of 1,361 jails across the country had over 4.50 lakh prisoners – around 60,000 more than the total capacity of all prisons – at the end of 2017.

It said the number of inmates exceeded despite jails’ lodging capacity itself having increased from 3.66 lakh in 2015 to 3.80 lakh in 2016 and to 3,91,574 in 2017.

Exceeding the growth rate of prisons’ housing capacity, the number of jail inmates, however, rose from 4.19 lakh in 2015 to 4.33 lakh in 2016 and to 4.50 lakh in 2017, registering a 7.4 per cent rise during 2015-2017, the NCRB report stated.

Of the 4.50 lakh prisoners lodged in various jails at the 2017-end, 4,31,823 were male and 18,873 female, it said.

Among states, the NCRB report revealed, Uttar Pradesh faced the steepest problem of overcrowding in its jails despite having the highest capacity to accommodate prisoners among all states.

Uttar Pradesh has a total of 70 jails, which together can house 58,400 prisoners, contributing 14.9 per cent of the total capacity of Indian jails to accommodate prisoners.

But with a total of 96,383 jail inmates at the end of year 2017, Uttar Pradesh had an occupancy rate of over 165 per cent, the NCRB report pointed out.

After UP, Bihar had the capacity to lodge 39,913 prisoners in its 58 jails in 2017, contributing to 10.2 percent lodging capacity, but it had to accommodate 40,186 prisoners.

Madhya Pradesh, having 23 jails, has the capacity to house 28,227 inmates, contributing 7.2 per cent to the total lodging capacity of Indian jails, but it had a total of 38,708 prisoners in 2017.

After UP, Bihar and MP, the list of states with the highest number of prisoners are Maharashtra (33,699), Punjab (24,048) and West Bengal (23,092).

“These states together are contributing around 56.8 per cent of total prisoners at national level,” the NCRB said.

As far as the occupancy rate is concerned UP is followed by Chhattisgarh (157.23 per cent) and Delhi (151.22 per cent) as on December 31, 2017, revealed the statistics.

The NCRB, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is responsible for collecting and analysing prison statistics in the country.

PTI