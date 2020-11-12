Mumbai: Ranu Mandal, who became an overnight sensation by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s popular song ‘Ek Pyar Ka Nagma’ at Ranaghat railway station in West Bengal has all but vanished from spotlight.

Due to lack of work, she had returned from Mumbai to Ranaghat. But now once again Ranu’s fate has will reportedly change for the better. She has got a chance to sing in a film.

Actress Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who plays Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s show ‘Ramayana’, has offered Ranu to sing in her film. Deepika has shared a video on social media. In this, Ranu can be seen giving information about her new project. However, not much information has been revealed about this film.

While sharing a video of Ranu, Dipika wrote, “My movie ….Sarojini …written by Dhiraj Mishra songs to be sung by ranu Mandal @DhirajM61408582”

Ranu was given the opportunity to sing in a film by music director Himesh Reshammiya. Her songs were also praised by many celebreties. Along with this, she was also called as a guest on many reality shows.

However, the sooner Ranu became a star, the faster people started criticizing her. In many places Ranu did not treat the fans well after which people started trolling her.