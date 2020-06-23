Ganjam: As a tribute to the service rendered by the cooks of a quarantine centre in Buguda block of Ganjam district, migrant returnees of Tikarpada Primary School quarantine centre distributed sarees to the three cooks of the centre, Tuesday.

The migrant workers who had returned from various states across the country to Odisha’s Ganjam district had been staying at the quarantine centre following the 14 days quarantine period guideline.

Overwhelmed by the quality and taste of food prepared by the cooks of the quarantine centre, the inmates decided to return the favour by gifting them with sarees as an appreciative token.

“In order to felicitate the cooks for their self-less service, we had decided to gift sarees to the cooks”, added a returnee.

Before leaving the centre, the migrants presented each of the three women cooks with a saree, said Krishna Chandra Ra, a member of the Pangidi panchayat samiti.

While there have been complaints of mismanagement at various quarantine centres across the state and the country, this centre has sure set a positive example.

PNN