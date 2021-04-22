San Francisco: Samsung Wednesday launched a new software update that will allow consumers to convert their older Galaxy smartphones to various types of Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The feature will be available for all Galaxy S, Note and Z smartphones that were released from 2018 onwards and run Android 9 and above. More devices will be supported under the programme in the future.

Called Galaxy Upcycling at Home, it is an expansion of its Galaxy Upcycling programme and is aimed at giving new life to older devices.

Currently, in beta, Galaxy Upcycling at Home will be available in South Korea, the US and the UK first, reports ZDNet.

The company said it would research usage in the three countries and support technical verification, then provide the service to additional countries at a later time.

According to the company, the software update provides enhanced sound and light-control features by repurposing built-in sensors of older Galaxy phones.

Consumers can use the SmartThings Labs feature on their existing SmartThings app to choose how they want to use these older devices.

The devices can be turned into smart home devices such as a childcare monitor, a pet care solution, or a light sensor, the report said.

For sound, Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution enhances the device’s ability to distinguish sounds, the old Galaxy devices can be used to save certain sound recordings, such as a baby crying, a dog barking, or a knock.

Older devices can also be set up to act as light sensors. They will measure the brightness of a room and automatically turn on the lights or the TV through SmartThings, if it becomes darker than the preset standard.

IANS