Ganjam: The district of Ganjam had once emerged as hotspot of the COVID-19 disease. However, with the passage of time the district administration has managed to admirably control the spread of the disease. The effort to curb the spread of the pandemic has attracted global attention for Ganjam.

Oxford University has been in the news for its effort to produce a COVID-19 vaccine in association with AstraZeneca. The university has lauded the efforts of the Ganjam district officials in controlling the disease. It has said that to win the battle against COVID-19 focus should be on small areas where the disease is widely prevalent. First controlling measures should be put in place in such areas. Then automatically the number of infected people in other areas will decrease. Oxford University in a paper has cited the ‘Ganjam model’ in Odisha and the ‘Dharavi model’ in Maharashtra as to how the disease can be controlled.

The UK-based Oxford University has studied 310 cities and found that Ganjam’s COVID-19 management model as the most effective one in managing the disease.

The Chief Minister’s Office has acknowledged this development in a tweet. “Ganjam earned praise from @UniofOxford for its successful model of #COVID 19 infection prevention. The district excelled in #CovidManagement by empowering sarpanchs, forming committees in villages for intensive screening and by ensuring proper healthcare,” the tweet read.

Notably, the district Thursday reported 38 new positive cases taking the number of infected persons in the district to 20,505. So far 20, patients have recovered from the disease. Currently there are 239 active coronavirus cases in the district. The virus has claimed 221 lives in the district.

PNN