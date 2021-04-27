New Delhi: A consignment of containers for the transportation of medical oxygen has arrived in India from Thailand. Some more empty tankers will be airlifted from Singapore, the Union Home Ministry said Tuesday. The empty oxygen containers from Thailand are the third such consignment to be flown to India by the Indian Air Force amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases and a subsequent increase in demand for medical oxygen.

“Some glimpses of airlift of oxygen containers from Bangkok by IAF last (Monday) night. The airlift is being coordinated by MHA. It will enhance oxygen availability amid current COVID19 surge,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said in a tweet, sharing pictures of the oxygen containers being loaded into an IAF aircraft.

In another tweet, the Home Ministry said, “IAF C17 transport aircraft gearing up to airlift more empty oxygen containers from Singapore today (Tuesday). These containers will further boost oxygen availability in the country in view of the current Covid-19 surge. The airlift is being co-ordinated by MHA.”

The first consignment of empty oxygen containers was airlifted Saturday from Singapore. Another batch of containers was brought Monday from Dubai.

All three aircraft carrying the containers landed in West Bengal. From there, they were taken to oxygen generating sites to be filled up and for onward transportation to the high-demand areas, mostly through special trains.

In a separate development, Ireland joined Tuesday joined a growing list of countries helping India tide over the coronavirus crisis. Ireland said it will be sending 700 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies to India. The Irish embassy here said the oxygen concentrators are expected to reach India by Wednesday morning.

“Ireland is sending 700 oxygen concentrators to India to help healthcare workers in providing timely aid to patients. The concentrators are expected to reach India by Wednesday early morning,” the embassy said in a release.

Ambassador Brendan Ward said Ireland is in close contact with the Indian government and that it is looking at more assistance to India in dealing with the pandemic.

“The situation in India is being followed closely in Ireland where there is now a large Indian community. Indian medical professionals are very important to our health system,” he said. “We are pleased to be able to offer these oxygen concentrators now,” he added.