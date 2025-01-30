Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj and actress Mahira Sharma are officially a couple! The 29-year-old bowler, known for his fiery performances on the field, is now making headlines for his love life. According to reports, Siraj and Mahira have been dating for several months. Speculation about the two began when Siraj liked several pictures of the Bigg Boss contestant on Instagram.

Fans quickly took notice, speculating that the cricketer’s likes were a sign of something more. This sparked numerous posts and discussions, with social media users eagerly wondering if the two were romantically involved.

However, Mahira’s mother dismissed the rumors, calling them baseless.

“Yeh kya bol rahe hain aap? Aisa kuch bhi nahin hai. Log toh kuch bhi bolte hain. Abhi meri beti celebrity hai toh log apna muh khoke kisi se bhi uska naam jod denge, toh hum kya usse maan le. Yeh khabar puri tarah se jhooth hai,” Mahira’s mother told the media.

Earlier, Siraj was linked with Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. However, both Siraj and Zanai swiftly shut down the rumors, with Zanai calling him her “pyaare bhai” and Siraj referring to her as his “behna.”

Notably, Mahira Sharma was previously in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. The two met on Bigg Boss 13 and fell in love, but they parted ways in 2023.