Aradi: Unseasonal rain induced by low pressure has already stopped, but there is no let-up in the miseries of farmers in Aradi area of Bhadrak district. Paddy crops, which are in flowering stage, are lying flattened on farmlands full of rainwater.

Farmers are finding it difficult to drain out water from farmlands even as sea pushes water through Salandi river during the ongoing lunar phase of new Moon. With no solution in sight, farmers are a worried lot.

Thousands of hectares of farmlands have been hit by water-logging at Khatua Patana, Paradia, Champasahi, Kulaipada, Nanadapur, Palatpur.

“After a few days only, paddy would have been harvested. The unseasonal rain dashed our hopes. If paddy remains soaked in water for a few days more, it will be totally lost,” rued some farmers.

Farmers like Raghunath Khatua, Maker Das, Biswanath Palai, Bhagirathi Palai, Prabhakar Palai and Niranjan Barik alleged that though they had drawn the attention of agriculture department officials towards the condition of paddy, they have not yet made field visits.

Local farmers demanded that the government carry out immediate survey of crop damage and pay crop insurance.

VLW Ranjita Panda said after crop cutting, the damage will be assessed and accordingly compensation will be provided to the affected farmers accordingly.

Reports from Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district also stated aid thousands of hectares of farmland are still under rain water with paddy plants soaking for days together.

PNN