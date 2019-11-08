Bolangir: The district administration Friday started preparations to open 158 centres for paddy procurement in Bolangir district. Procurement will begin starting November 15, an official from the district administration said.

The decision on this context was taken at a district-level meeting at the DRDA office here.

Presided over by district collector Arindam Dakua, the meeting was attended by MLAs Narasingha Mishra, Saroj Meher, Mukesh Mahaling and several farmers’ leaders and officials. The meeting resolved to procure paddy through 158 primary agriculture cooperative (PAC) societies in the district.

The district supply inspector said, all the PACS would start procurement of produce from November 15.

“The District administration will take all necessary steps for smooth functioning of these paddy procurement centres to ensure that farmers do not face any difficulty,” the official said.