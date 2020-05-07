Boudh: Boudh district administration will commence procurement of rabi paddy from farmers starting May 19, district collector Lalatendu Mishra said Thursday.

To begin procurement, the district administration will open 25 procurement centres in the district.

Boudh administration has announced to procure 2lakh quintal paddy from the farmers of each block in the district at minimum support price (MSP) in order to save the farmers from exploitation from middlemen.

The paddy procurement process will continue till June 30.

A total of 3,300 farmers in the district have registered at different PACS for selling their paddy.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak in the state, only five to ten farmers will be allowed at each procurement centre at a time to sell their paddy.

Besides, necessary steps have been taken to facilitate hand sanitisers to the farmers to minimize risks of infection. Further, the farmers and the workers will be asked to maintain proper social distancing norms during working hours.