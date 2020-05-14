Dhaka: Padma Bhushan recipient and Bangladesh’s National Professor Anisuzzaman died Thursday at a military hospital here. This was disclosed by his family. “My father Anisuzzaman died at 4:55pm,” his son Ananda Zaman was quoted as saying by the ‘Daily Star’.

Prolonged illness

The Dhaka University Professor Emeritus was admitted to Universal Medical College Hospital April 27 after he fell seriously ill. He was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) May 9, as his condition deteriorated. CMH Director General Fashiur Rahman confirmed the death of Anisuzzaman, but did not provide the details.

The 83-year-old professor had been suffering from kidney and lung complications and respiratory problems. However, he had recently tested negative for COVID-19.

Immense contribution

Anisuzzaman made an immense contribution to Bangla language and literature through his research and writings. He is survived by two daughters, a son and his wife.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina condoled the death of Anisuzzaman.

Awards received

India had awarded Anisuzzaman Padma Bhushan for his distinguished service in fields of Bangla literature and education. He was also awarded ‘Ekushey Padak’ and ‘Swadhinata Padak’, the highest state awards given by Bangladesh.

Born in Kolkata in February 1937, Prof Anisuzzaman and his family shifted to Bangladesh soon after the partition in 1947.

Fighting for democracy

Anisuzzaman played a significant role in all democratic movements in Bangladesh. Those included the ‘Language Movement’ of 1952 to ‘Liberation War’ in 1971. He also fought for the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh in the 1980s, and for the trial of war criminals later. He also appeared as a witness before the International Crimes Tribunal.

Anisuzzaman was a member of the Planning Commission during the 1971 war. He was made a member of the National Education Commission set up by the government after liberation. He was inducted as a National Professor by the Government of Bangladesh in 2018.

