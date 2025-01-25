New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Four Odias will be conferred with nation’s fourth highest civilian honour Padma Shri among the 30 selected from India.

Dr. Ashok Mohapatra, Adwaita Charan Gadnayak, Durga Charan Ranabir, and Pratibha Satpathy are set to receive the prestigious award for their remarkable contributions in various fields.

Renowned doctor Ashok Mohapatra, the former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar, will be conferred with the honour for his significant contributions to healthcare and medical research.

Similarly, Adwaita Charan Gadanayak and Durga Charan Ranbir will be awarded the Padma award for their excellence in the field of art. Gadanayak is an eminent sculptor of the country while Ranbir is a prominent guru of contemporary Odissi.

Satpathy will receive the award for her contributions to literature.

Agencies