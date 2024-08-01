Bhubaneswar: The surge in paediatric blindness involving various risk factors such as prematurity, hypoxia, and nutritional deficiencies is a matter of grave concern, experts said at the midterm conference of the Odisha State Ophthalmological Society (OSOS) held at City AIIMS here, recently. The one-day scientific programme saw the participation of 230 eye specialists, including postgraduate doctors from various medical colleges across the state.

Experts, taking part in the discussion, emphasised on the need for enhancing state-of-the-art oculoplasty services at peripheral centers and training more ophthalmologists to address eye health issues and reduce the blindness burden. Key discussion points included the urgent need for awareness about glaucoma, which can cause irreversible blindness and is seen in every fourth patient visiting eye OPDs. Senior ophthalmologists highlighted the importance of spreading awareness about blindness and its management. Attendees included a Professor of Ophthalmology from AIIMS, New Delhi Jeewan S Titiyal and former president of the All India Ophthalmological Society from Hyderabad Ajit Babu Majji.

On this occasion, Biswambhar Rajguru, a 97-year-old senior eye specialist and teacher, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the development of Ophthalmological science and society in the state. AIIMS, Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, N Deep Bag and PR Mohapatra, Dean of AIIMS Bhubaneswar underscored the importance of eye health, stating, “The eye is the window to the body.” The conference featured various scientific programmes, including surgical technique demonstrations, case discussions, and competitions such as ‘Teachers of Tomorrow’ and ‘Champions of Odisha’ for postgraduate doctors.