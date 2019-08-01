Hyderabad: The first schedule of filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s movie ‘Pagalpanti’ has wrapped up in Hyderabad.

Anees took to Twitter Thursday and wrote in Hindi: “And it’s a schedule wrap for ‘Pagalpanti’ in Hyderabad… I can’t thank enough the cast and crew. The time just flew by and we happily wrapped up the shoot five days early.”

Actor Pulkit Samrat replied: “What a schedule. What an experience. What a team! You know it’s a fun set when you look forward to your next day! ‘Pagalpanti’ on and off the set continues with this mad gang and our super funny captain Anees sir.”

‘Pagalpanti’ features an ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is slated to release November 22.

IANS