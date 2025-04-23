New Delhi: An emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held in New Delhi Thursday in the wake of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir Tuesday left at least 26 people dead and several others injured.

“An emergency meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held tomorrow, Thursday, 24th April 2025 at 11:00 AM at 24, Akbar Road, in the wake of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam,” Venugopal said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Venugopal paid homage to those killed in the attack at the PCR Hospital, Srinagar.

“The air was heavy with grief – families torn apart, innocent lives cut short, dreams extinguished before they could bloom. Standing there, amidst the pain and silence, one couldn’t help but feel the cruelty of terror and the unbearable weight it imposes on humanity,” Venugopal said on X after paying homage to the deceased.

“We must stand united, not only in mourning but also in our unflinching resolve against violence, against terror. My heartfelt prayers are with the bereaved families. India will never forget,” he said.

