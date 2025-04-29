Srinagar: Hashim Musa, a former para commando of the Pakistan Army’s Special Forces, has been identified as the mastermind behind the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, according to investigators.

Musa, affiliated with the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), is believed to have been seconded to the outfit by Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG), India TV reported. His military background and the precision of the assault point to involvement by highly trained, professional soldiers, officials said, marking a shift from earlier lone-wolf strikes to more coordinated and strategic attacks.

An investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) confirmed Musa’s ties to the Pakistan Army during the interrogation of 15 Kashmiri overground workers (OGWs), now emerging as key suspects. Authorities say the findings bolster suspicions of direct involvement by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the Pahalgam attack and possibly in earlier strikes in Kashmir.

According to security sources, Musa was sent to Kashmir to launch attacks targeting non-locals and security personnel. Alongside him, another Pakistani terrorist, identified as Ali Bhai, and two local operatives, Adil Thoker and Asif Shaikh, have also been implicated in the assault.

Investigators say a local network of OGWs and facilitators across South Kashmir played a crucial role in the operation by offering shelter, logistics, and surveillance support. These local accomplices are believed to have carried out detailed reconnaissance of the area, mapping escape routes and hideouts.

As the probe continues, authorities are investigating whether additional Pakistani militants may have been involved, based on new leads from ongoing interrogations.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 people dead, most of them tourists, officials said Tuesday that approximately 50 public parks and gardens across the Kashmir Valley have been closed as a precaution. Gates have been shut at 48 of the 87 tourist sites in vulnerable areas due to heightened threat perception.