Phalgam: A photo has surfaced showing one of the terrorists involved in the recent attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam area holding an AK-47 rifle. The mass shooting reportedly took place at around 2:30pm Tuesday in Baisaran meadow, popularly referred to as “mini Switzerland,” claiming the lives of at least 26 people.

Panic and terror gripped the scenic spot as gunfire rang out, forcing tourists to run for cover in the open landscape.

“There was no place to hide,” said one eyewitness, recounting the terrifying moments as visitors scrambled for safety. Images from the aftermath depicted bodies lying in the grass while local residents, visibly distressed, rushed to assist the injured.

The Resistance Front, a local affiliate of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for the deadly assault. In response, security agencies have ramped up their efforts to locate and neutralise the attackers, launching combing operations in surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and cut short his official trip to Saudi Arabia. Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level security review and is expected to visit Pahalgam to assess the ground situation personally.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the assault as an “abomination,” while former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also strongly denounced the violence, emphasising the need for collective condemnation.

Top leaders across the political spectrum have expressed their sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the victims. Security forces continue their pursuit of the culprits, vowing swift justice and renewed efforts to safeguard peace in the region.

