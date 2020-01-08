Islamabad: Pakistan Army spokesman praised Wednesday actor Deepika Padukone as a ‘brave person’ for standing with the protestors at the JNU, but soon deleted the tweet.

Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted from his personal account to appreciate Deepika’s courage. But for unknown reasons, the army spokesman deleted the tweet only after a short time.

“Kudos @deepika padukone for standing both with youth and the truth. You have proved to be a brave person in difficult environment earning respect. Humanity is above everything,” Ghafoor had said in the tweet.

Deepika made a surprise visit to the the Jawaharlal Nehru University Tuesday evening to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

The 34-year-old star was n Wednesday the cynosure of national attention earning bouquets but also many brickbats on social media and elsewhere for her decision to visit the JNU.

PTI