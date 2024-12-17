Islamabad: A Pakistani court Tuesday extended the interim bail of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the second Toshakhana case until January 7.

While the 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician remains behind bars due to other ongoing cases, Bibi was released in October after the Islamabad High Court approved her post-arrest bail plea.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka of Islamabad-based District and Sessions Court conducted the hearing of bail petitions in the case, also called the Toshakhana 2.0.

After hearing the lawyers, the court extended the interim bails of Khan and Bibi until January 7 next year and adjourned the hearing.

The case is related to alleged violation of the state gift repository — Toshakhana — rules during Khan’s term as the prime minister to acquire a precious jewellery set.

The two were indicted in the case earlier last week by a trial court, where Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand read out the charge-sheet against them.

The court, after indictment, adjourned the hearing until December 18 when the prosecution — the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) — will present the first four of its 28 witnesses.

The Toshakhana 2.0 case involves allegations against the former premier and his wife for illegally retaining a Bulgari jewellery set gifted to them during a visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021.

The set included a ring, a bracelet, a necklace, and a pair of earrings and was valued at approximately Pakistani Rs 75.7 million.

However, the couple allegedly undervalued the jewellery set, resulting in a loss of Pakistani Rs 32.9 million to the national treasury.

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was toppled through a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

