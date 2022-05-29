Jammu: A Pakistani drone, carrying seven magnetic bombs and as many UBGL grenades, was shot down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district Sunday shortly after it crossed into the Indian side from across the International Border, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas for which security has been tightened.

A police search party picked up the movement of the drone at the border in Talli Hariya Chak area in the morning and fired at it, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

He said the drone was brought down after being hit by the ground fire.

The bomb disposal squad, called to inspect the drone’s payload, found seven magnetic bombs and an equal number of grenades compatible with Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) attached to it, Singh said.

The ADGP said police search parties were being regularly sent to the area because of the frequent drone activity from across the border.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 on two routes — the traditional 48-km course through Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the 14-km route through central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

