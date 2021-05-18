Islamabad: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for New York City to attend an emergency UN General Assembly (UNGA) session on the ongoing violence in the Gaza Strip.

The Express Tribune quoted sources saying that Qureshi will travel to the US via Ankara and on way to New York, he will be accompanied by his counterparts from Turkey, Sudan and Palestine.

He left Islamabad Monday night.

The UNGA session will take place Thursday.

Besides attending the session, Qureshi, will hold important meetings with various dignitaries at the UN, the sources said.

The ongoing conflict, the worst violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the besieged enclave since 2014, has so far killed 204 Palestinians including 59 children and 10 Israelis.